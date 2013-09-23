FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai appeals life sentence: source
September 23, 2013 / 12:14 PM / 4 years ago

Ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai appeals life sentence: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men look at a screen displaying a picture of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai standing trial on the website of a court's microblog, in Jinan, Shandong province September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ousted Chinese politician Bo Xilai has appealed his life sentence, a source with direct knowledge of the case said.

“He has already appealed,” the source said, adding that the appeal process could take up to two months and would be determined by authorities.

Bo, a one-time rising star of China’s ruling Communist Party, was sentenced to life in prison for corruption charges on Sunday.

His appeal is unlikely to succeed given that Chinese courts are controlled by the ruling Communist Party.

Reporting By Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel

