Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BOAO, China Great vigilance must be paid to global reflation, the People's Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Sunday, though he added that it is too early to tell if there is a trend of global reflation.

Speaking during the Boao Forum for Asia, Zhou said that there was already abundant liquidity in the world.

(Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Dominique Patton)