Zhou Xiaochuan, Governor of the People's Bank of China, attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, in Beijing China March 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BOAO, China Globalization is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.

Zhou hopes to see clearer language on free trade and globalization at a G20 summit in July, the Chinese central bank governor said at the Boao Forum for Asia.

This month, G20 finance ministers and central bankers dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open in their communique issued after a gathering in Germany, acquiescing to an increasingly protectionist United States.

