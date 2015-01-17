China confirms 21 dead, 1 missing after tug sinks in Yangtze

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have confirmed that 21 people were killed and one was missing after a tug boat undergoing sea trials sank in the Yangtze River, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The 30-metre (98-ft) boat had 25 people on board when it sank on Thursday, including eight foreigners - four Singaporeans, an Indonesian, a Malaysian, an Indian and a Japanese, it said.

Three people, all Chinese, had been rescued. All eight foreigners died.

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, a Singapore-based shipbuilder, said on Friday the tug boat that its subsidiary, Jurong Marine Services Pte Ltd, had planned to charter sank during a sea trial. Three of the company’s employees were on board.

Sembcorp Marine is part of Sembcorp Industries Ltd, an industrial conglomerate with Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings being the biggest shareholder.

Xinhua said the 368-tonne boat was built by Anhui Bengbu Shenzhou Machinery Co. Ltd. in October.