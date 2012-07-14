China to sell electronic bonds to retail investors for $6.27 billion

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Finance (MOF) plans to sell up to 40 billion yuan ($6.27 billion) worth of electronic bonds to retail investors between July 20-29, the ministry said on Saturday.

The bonds, which pay interest directly into investors’ accounts, will be released in two batches - the 9th and 10th issues of such bonds this year, MOF said in a statement.

The 9th batch, a 3-year bond, will be auctioned at an average annual yield of 4.76 percent. The 10th batch, a 5-year bond, will be sold at an annual yield of 5.32 percent.

The issuance can be cancelled if China’s central bank adjusts interest rate before July 20. ($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan)