Chinese firms turn to euro bonds as dollar funding costs rise

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese companies have boosted their issuance of euro bonds to a record, keen to cut borrowing costs as their U.S. dollar debts get pricer.

Their push into Europe comes as quantitative easing knocks interest rates there to zero and depresses the euro, letting companies borrow in a cheaper currency to refinance U.S. debt or acquire assets in Europe.

In the past month, four Chinese companies tapped euro bonds for the first time, raising a total of 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion). Only two other Chinese firms have previously issued euro bonds, back in 2013, when they raised a combined 1.05 billion euros.

“It makes sense for them to issue euro bonds as the funding cost is low since the euro is depreciating and the euro zone now carries negative interest rates,” said Steve Wang, head of fixed-income research at Bank of China International (BOCI).

Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates later this year have pushed the dollar higher against a basket of currencies, including the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS. That has inflicted losses in many companies with dollar borrowings who would benefit from a cheaper debt currency.

The euro fits the bill perfectly as the European Central Bank (ECB) in January launched a huge quantitative easing program that runs at least until September 2016, to help stimulate Europe’s sagging economy.

Chinese issuers believe the ECB’s stimulus program reduces their exchange rate risk so much that there is no need to hedge their euro exposure as long as the program is in place. In comparison, companies pay 3 to 4 percent to hedge U.S. dollar exposure for a year.

STRONG DEMAND

China State Grid International kicked off a euro debt issue in mid-January, followed by the unit of China Construction Bank (0939.HK)(601939.SS), China State Shipbuilding Corp and China Baosteel (600019.SS), and all met strong investor demand.

Before the four deals, only energy firms CNOOC (0883.HK) and Sinopec (600028.SS)(0386.HK) had issued euro debt as part of their multi-currency bond offerings in 2013.

Bankers say euro bonds are set to become even more popular, along with the expansion of Chinese investment in Europe.

That will help raise the profile of Chinese firms in Europe, where they have seldom raised funds, and benefit the global use of the Chinese currency as some large state-owned enterprises (SOEs) use yuan to settle trade or acquire assets.

“We have quite a few big Chinese companies in our pipeline eager to sell euro bonds and inquiries into this new area are also increasing recently due to dollar strength,” said a DCM banker at a Chinese financial institution in Hong Kong.

“Some of the companies which consulted with us on euro bond issues are eyeing to acquire assets in Europe which are much cheaper now than before,” said the DCM banker, who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

With the yuan appreciating against the euro but sliding against the dollar, Chinese companies will repay less for euro-denominated debt in the coming years.

The yuan lost 2.4 percent against the dollar while it rose about 10 percent against the euro in 2014. Analysts say the yuan is set for another year of passive appreciation against currencies other than the dollar this year.

European investors have eagerly sought Chinese firms’ euro bonds, with recent deals being oversubscribed and securing pricing lower than initial guidance.

China Construction Bank Asia’s 500 million euro bond generated a 1.7 billion euro order book from 133 investors and was priced and sold within seven hours.

China State Grid’s 7-year, 700 million euro note and 12-year, 300 million euro note built a 2.25 billion euro order book and priced at 1.5 percent and 2.45 percent, respectively, at the tight end of the price guidance.

($1 = 0.8786 euros)