China warns of corporate bond market risks, may raise threshold: sources

The national flag of China flutters behind a fence of the headquarters of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in Beijing, in this picture taken July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s top economic planner has warned of increasing risk in the country’s corporate bond market and will probably raise the threshold for new issues in the part of the market it regulates, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which is responsible for approving issuance of non-listed companies’ bonds with tenors of one year and above, delivered the warning at a recent meeting with underwriters, the sources said.

“Requirements will be strengthened, but you have to ask the NDRC for details,” one source said.

The NDRC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The amount of the NDRC-approved corporate bonds issued in the first half of this year reached 491.3 billion yuan ($79.6 billion), exceeding last year’s total of 475.2 billion yuan, which analysts attribute to Beijing’s decision to loosen liquidity in response to slowing growth.

“The NDRC put forward some proposals and asked institutions to give their feedback by Thursday,” said a source at a securities brokerage in Beijing, adding that some of the suggested new requirements appeared to be so rigorous as to be impractical.

All companies that now need only to register with the NDRC to issue bonds, instead of going through formal approval procedures, may have to prove their asset-liability ratio is below 20 percent, down from the existing 30 percent, the sources said.

Industrial companies may have to demonstrate asset-liability ratios below 60 percent to avoid additional regulatory scrutiny for such bond issues, compared with 65 percent for now, the sources said.

Local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), which now require special examination if they have an asset-liability ratio at 75 percent or more, may in the future go through the stricter procedures at 70 percent, among other tightening steps, the sources said.

Chinese corporates have faced an increasingly tight funding environment, even as the central bank has loosened liquidity, as banks have grown more wary of lending to riskier firms after Beijing signaled a greater tolerance for bond defaults.

However, companies at risk of bankruptcy, especially those in industries grappling with overcapacity and LGFVs dabbling in real estate, have proven willing to promise bond investors high returns in exchange for the capital necessary to keep themselves above water.

Regulators are increasingly concerned that such firms are cannibalizing capital from more productive companies.

A finance ministry official said in June that the pressure on local governments to repay their $3 trillion debt is the greatest this year when a fifth of loans are due.

($1 = 6.17 yuan)