China and UK to sign deals worth at least $30 billion next week

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) meets with China's President Xi Jinping during the Nuclear Security Summit in The Hague March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - China and Britain will sign business deals worth at least $30 billion next week during a visit to London by China’s Premier Li Keqiang, the Chinese ambassador to Britain said on Friday.

“The total value may be record-breaking,” Liu Xiaoming, China’s ambassador to Britain, told a news conference in London, saying that over 40 separate agreements whose total value was at least $30 billion would be signed.

The deals would cover a range of sectors, including energy, education and finance, he added. “This visit is a priority to China and the UK. Expectations are very high,” he said, saying Li would be joined by over 200 Chinese business leaders.

The two sides will discuss possible Chinese investment in Britain’s planned HS2 high-speed rail network linking the north of England with London and in its nuclear sector, he said. There will also be banking deals.

Li will meet with British Prime Minister David Cameron at his London residence on June 17, a reciprocal visit following the British leader’s trip to China last year. Li will then travel to Greece for a visit.