A labourer guides as slag is poured into a container at Dongbei Special Steel Group Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province December 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

LONDON, (Reuters) - China’s economy will grow 7.5 percent, maintain medium to high growth in the long run and will not resort to ‘strong stimulus’, Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a visit to London, Li said China would rely on targeted measures to ensure growth targets were met. He said the ceiling of CPI growth would not exceed 3.5 percent.