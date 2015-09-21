FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK, China to carry out study on London-Shanghai stock connection
September 21, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

UK, China to carry out study on London-Shanghai stock connection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Britain and China have agreed to carry out a feasibility study for a stock exchange connect scheme between bourses in London and Shanghai, according to a document issued by the British finance ministry in Beijing on Monday.

The ministry said that China’s central bank would also issue a yuan-denominated central bank note in London in the near future, without providing further details on timeframe, according to the document that was issued at the end of the annual UK-China Economic and Financial Dialogue.

Both countries agreed to promote strong, balanced and sustainable growth for both nations and the world economy, and pledged to take appropriate policy measures in line with the economic and financial situation at home and abroad.

The announcements were made as British finance minister George Osborne visits China this week, spending time in Beijing on Monday and then heading to address the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson

