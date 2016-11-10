China says expects UK and EU to strike a good Brexit deal

LONDON (Reuters) - China expects Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union will produce a favorable outcome, Vice Finance Minister Shi Yaobin said on Thursday.

"The EU and UK are both very important trading partners ... for China. We hope (they) conduct smooth and successful negotiations which reach the kind of arrangement which is mutually agreeable and mutually beneficial," Shi told a news conference in London, through a translator.

"We ourselves expect to see that the negotiations produce a very stable and very good outcome for EU and UK. That's what we want to see."