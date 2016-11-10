FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
China says expects UK and EU to strike a good Brexit deal
November 10, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

China says expects UK and EU to strike a good Brexit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - China expects Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union will produce a favorable outcome, Vice Finance Minister Shi Yaobin said on Thursday.

"The EU and UK are both very important trading partners ... for China. We hope (they) conduct smooth and successful negotiations which reach the kind of arrangement which is mutually agreeable and mutually beneficial," Shi told a news conference in London, through a translator.

"We ourselves expect to see that the negotiations produce a very stable and very good outcome for EU and UK. That's what we want to see."

Reporting by William James, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
