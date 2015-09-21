FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says UK supports inclusion of yuan in IMF's SDR basket
September 21, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

China says UK supports inclusion of yuan in IMF's SDR basket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Britain supports the inclusion of the yuan in the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket, China’s Vice Premier Ma Kai said on Monday.

Ma was speaking to reporters after conclusion of talks with British finance minister George Osborne, who is on a visit to Beijing and was also present at the news conference.

Chinese officials have pledged financial reforms to make the yuan more convertible as they push for the currency to be included in the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

