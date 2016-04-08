FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China securities regulator revises rules to manage brokerages' risks
April 8, 2016

China securities regulator revises rules to manage brokerages' risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday it will revise risk-management rules for the brokerage industry, which now faces increasing risks in a more complex environment.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its official microblog it plans to change the way to calculate brokerages’ net capital and risk reserves, and improve supervision of leverage and liquidity.

CSRC said it has published draft rules to seek feedback from the industry, after revising the previous rules, published in 2008.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

