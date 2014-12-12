China regulator confirms it will inspect brokerages' margin trading

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday it will send inspection teams to check that brokerages’ higher-risk margin trading businesses comply with rules, confirming media reports that sent shares in the sector tumbling on Thursday.

On Thursday, Reuters quoted brokerage sources as saying the China Securities Regulatory Commission would conduct the tests next week and the scope of inspections would include short- selling activities and other financing services such as collateral-backed lending. [ID:nL3N0TV2P0]

The stock market has rallied around 30 percent over the past few weeks on expectations of further policy easing by Beijing to lift a slowing economy.

“In line with our plans on work checks this year, (we) will kick off the fourth-quarter on-site inspections and will conduct checks on brokerages’ margin trading business,” CSRC spokesman Deng Ge told a weekly press briefing in Beijing on Friday.

He gave no details.

Mainland brokerage shares slumped on Thursday after Reuters and local media reported about the planned inspections.

In the past two years, Beijing has steadily relaxed restrictions on margin trading. While in good times such trading lets investors make a lot of money with only a small amount of their own cash, it carries big risks when the market falls.