China Great Wall Securities, Huatai Securities say temporarily halting short-selling services
August 4, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

China Great Wall Securities, Huatai Securities say temporarily halting short-selling services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese brokerages Great Wall Securities and Huatai Securities announced on Tuesday that they are temporarily halting short-selling services.

The announcements on their websites follow a similar statement by CITIC Securities earlier in the day. China’s stock exchanges and market watchdogs are cracking down on short-selling as part of a broad government-orchestrated effort to prevent a collapse in its markets, which have already lost about 30 percent of their value since peaking in June.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges said in separate statements on Monday night that new rules, effective immediately, banned traders from borrowing and repaying stocks on the same day - a step that raises risks for short-sellers.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore

