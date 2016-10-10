Hunt on for survivors after houses collapse in China, killing at least eight

BEIJING (Reuters) - Four houses collapsed in the eastern Chinese coastal city of Wenzhou on Monday, killing at least eight people, Xinhua state news agency said, and rescuers were looking for survivors.

Rescuers had already pulled five people alive from the rubble, Xinhua said. It did not give a cause for the pre-dawn collapse.

It was unknown how many people were in the buildings when the accident happened in an industrial district of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province.