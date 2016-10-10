FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hunt on for survivors after houses collapse in China, killing at least eight
#World News
October 10, 2016 / 7:19 AM / a year ago

Hunt on for survivors after houses collapse in China, killing at least eight

Rescue workers search at the site where residential buildings collapsed in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, October 10, 2016.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Four houses collapsed in the eastern Chinese coastal city of Wenzhou on Monday, killing at least eight people, Xinhua state news agency said, and rescuers were looking for survivors.

Rescuers had already pulled five people alive from the rubble, Xinhua said. It did not give a cause for the pre-dawn collapse.

It was unknown how many people were in the buildings when the accident happened in an industrial district of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province.

Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston and Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
