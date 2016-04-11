Hello Kitty restaurant opens in Shanghai

Employees prepare food for customers in China's first official Hello Kitty-themed restaurant in Shanghai. REUTERSAly Song

SHANGHAI - - Mainland China’s first official Hello Kitty-themed restaurant has opened its doors to customers in Shanghai, serving a variety of food with the famed kitten character’s designs.

Hello Kitty Bistro Bianco comes after the opening of Hong Kong’s official Hello Kitty restaurant last year and the Hello Kitty theme park in Zhejiang province.

“As soon as I walked into this restaurant (I thought it) was very cute because, from the decorations to the food, it’s all Hello Kitty,” customer Liu Jiaqi, 25, said.

“They’re very cute ... I think the taste of the food is OK, but when you eat it, it’s difficult to kill the thing because it really is too cute.”

Hello Kitty Bistro Bianco opened in late January and is currently still undergoing a “trial period”.