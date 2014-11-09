Air China, Air Canada to cooperate on flights

BEIJING (Reuters) - Air China (601111.SS) and Air Canada (AC.TO) aim to kick off a comprehensive joint operation scheme late next year, which will cover all flights between the two countries, the Chinese flag carrier said late on Saturday.

The two carriers, both members of the Star Alliance global airline network, would cooperate in sales, marketing and airport service operations for all bilateral flights, the company said in a brief statement.

Air China currently operates 11 round-trip flights to Toronto per week, while Air Canada operates 28 round-trip flights to China, mostly to Beijing and Shanghai. Six other cities in the countries are also covered via a code-sharing pact between the two carriers.

Air traffic volume between China and Canada has been growing by around 11 percent annually in the past five years, according to Song Zhiyong, the Air China president.

He expected the growth rate to continue, citing the International Air Transport Association.