FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
After Canada complaint, China says has nothing more to add
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2016 / 1:27 AM / a year ago

After Canada complaint, China says has nothing more to add

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 1, 2016.Chris Wattie

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has already made its position clear about its foreign minister berating a Canadian journalist who asked a question about human rights, China's Foreign Ministry said, after Canada issued a complaint about the minister's behavior.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi lost his temper on Wednesday when pressed by a female reporter about human rights in China, saying the question was unacceptable and calling her arrogant and irresponsible.

The incident occurred after a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion, who raised the case of Kevin Garratt, a Canadian citizen charged with spying in China.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had complained to China about Wang's behavior.

China sought to draw a line under the incident in a short statement sent to Reuters late on Saturday in response to a question about Trudeau's complaint.

"The Chinese side has already fully expressed our position on the relevant Canadian reporter asking a question," the ministry said, without elaborating.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said last week, after the incident with Wang, that foreign media should ask themselves whether their reporting on human rights issues was objective, fair and accurately represented what was happening in China.

"We welcome ever more media friends from all over the world to come and live and work in China, to use their eyes and souls to understand the development, changes and advances of the China of today," Hua said.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.