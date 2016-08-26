Canada's Trudeau to raise canola dispute in China trip: official

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will raise the issue of a dispute over C$2 billion ($1.55 billion) worth of Canadian canola exports to China when he meets with officials there next week, a senior Canadian official said on Friday.

Canada, the world's biggest canola exporter, wants China, its top export market for the oilseed, to drop plans to toughen inspection standards on Sept 1. The intensifying dispute threatens to mar Trudeau's visit to China, meant to strengthen Canada's ties with the country.

($1 = 1.2928 Canadian dollars)