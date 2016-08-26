FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Canada's Trudeau to raise canola dispute in China trip: official
August 26, 2016 / 4:04 PM / a year ago

Canada's Trudeau to raise canola dispute in China trip: official

Canola seeds are seen after they have been harvested on Barry Lang's farm near Beiseker, Alberta, in this file photo dated September 27, 2013.Todd Korol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will raise the issue of a dispute over C$2 billion ($1.55 billion) worth of Canadian canola exports to China when he meets with officials there next week, a senior Canadian official said on Friday.

Canada, the world's biggest canola exporter, wants China, its top export market for the oilseed, to drop plans to toughen inspection standards on Sept 1. The intensifying dispute threatens to mar Trudeau's visit to China, meant to strengthen Canada's ties with the country.

($1 = 1.2928 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Leah Schnurr

