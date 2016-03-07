FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's carbon emissions still increasing: China envoy
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 7, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

China's carbon emissions still increasing: China envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Buidlings are seen on a polluted day in Tianjin, China, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s carbon emissions did not peak in 2014 and are still increasing, China’s senior climate change envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Xie said the government’s pledge that emissions would peak “around 2030” is based on national conditions and has a direct relationship with the country’s stage of economic development.

A study published on Monday said China’s emissions, the world’s highest, may have peaked in 2014.

Reporting By David Stanway; Writing by Adam Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.