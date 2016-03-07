China's carbon emissions still increasing: China envoy

Buidlings are seen on a polluted day in Tianjin, China, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s carbon emissions did not peak in 2014 and are still increasing, China’s senior climate change envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said at a press briefing in Beijing on Monday.

Xie said the government’s pledge that emissions would peak “around 2030” is based on national conditions and has a direct relationship with the country’s stage of economic development.

A study published on Monday said China’s emissions, the world’s highest, may have peaked in 2014.