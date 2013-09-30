FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW, Hyundai and Kia recall over 180,000 cars in China
#Business News
September 30, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

BMW, Hyundai and Kia recall over 180,000 cars in China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of BMW is pictured during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

BEIJING (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE), Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and Hyundai’s affiliate Kia Motors Corp (000270.KS) are recalling a total of 181,492 cars in China, the country’s quality watchdog said on Friday.

BMW’s China venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd, is recalling 75,832 of the BMW 5 Series, including 88 imported cars, to fix faulty socket adapters for tail lights, according to a statement posted on the website of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

Two months ago BMW Brilliance began recalling 143,215 5-series cars produced between 2009 and 2012 due to a problem related to their electric power steering system.

South Korea’s Hyundai is recalling 64,795 Hyundai and Kia cars for a repair to brake pedals, the watchdog said.

Kia’s separate China joint venture is also recalling 40,865 cars for the same reason, it added.

Hyundai and Kia said last week they were recalling about 660,000 vehicles in South Korea to fix a faulty brake switch, with further recalls in other countries possible.

The recall, which involves models such as Hyundai’s Genesis and Azera large-size sedans and Kia’s Forte compact, extends a problem that has already affected over 2 million cars.

Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
