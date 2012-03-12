FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China has ample room to cut reserve ratio: central bank
March 12, 2012 / 2:39 AM / 6 years ago

China has ample room to cut reserve ratio: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has ample room to further cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks, central bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday, adding that any decision would be based on market liquidity conditions and foreign exchange inflows.

Speaking at the People’s Bank of China’s annual news conference, Zhou also said that Europe was currently the single biggest source of uncertainty in international markets.

He said any change in interest rates would depend on the volume of capital flows across China’s borders.

Many analysts expect Beijing to cut bank reserve requirements by another 150 basis points this year from 20.5 percent now to foster economic growth as inflationary pressure wanes.

Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Chris Lewis

