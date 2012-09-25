FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's economy, inflation trend stable: central bank
September 25, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

China's economy, inflation trend stable: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will “fine-tune” its monetary policy to support an economy that is stabilizing and where the inflation trend is stable, the central bank said on Tuesday after its third-quarter monetary policy meeting.

China will guide steady and appropriate growth in credit, whilst steadily reforming its interest rates system and increasing the flexibility of its managed currency, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

At the same time, Beijing will be closely watching the effects of policy stimulus in the United States and Europe, the central bank said.

Reporting by Aileen Wang, Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

