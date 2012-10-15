China central bank lays out macro prudential policy priorities

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank is putting more emphasis on price-based tools to manage monetary policy and strengthening macro prudential rules to shield the country’s financial sector from systemic risk, an official said in remarks published on Monday.

Wang Huaqing, the secretary of the discipline department at the People’s Bank of China, said the central bank was wielding a mixture of instruments to optimize liquidity in the financial system, citing quantitative and pricing tools, differentiated reserve requirements and window guidance for banks.

“The central bank is on the one hand paying attention to changes of pricing indicators, such as interest rates, and on the other hand also provides guidance for bank lending growth,” Wang said in a speech to university students.

He said the central bank was putting greater stress on price-based tools and stepping back from “direct control” on liquidity to rely more on market forces.

That confirms market assumptions that the central bank is shifting the focus of monetary policy towards tools that focus on the price of money, rather than the quantity of cash in the financial system to control the flow of liquidity.

In recent months, the central bank has been increasing its use of reverse repo transactions to inject short-term cash into the money market to bolster the flagging economy.

Wang added that the central bank keeps using window guidance and a dynamic mechanism of differentiated reserve requirements to direct banks to issue loans at a reasonable pace.

“China’s banking system remains a key segment to transmit the policy effect,” he added.

Chinese banks made a lower-than-expected amount of new loans at 623.2 billion last month, compared with 703.9 billion yuan in August, reinforcing calls from some analysts for further easing steps to shore up economic growth, currently on target for its slowest year of expansion since 1999.

The PBOC cut interest rates in June and July and has lowered required reserve ratios (RRR) three times since late 2011 to free an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($190 billion) for lending.

But it has since held off on more aggressive easing measures, despite further signs of cooling demand at home and abroad.