China central bank chief says sees no big changes to policy: TV

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor said the country would fine-tune its prudent monetary policy stance in the rest of the year if needed, but does not expect any big adjustments to be made.

Zhou Xiaochuan said in an interview with China’s official television station that the government is making plans to relax controls on deposit rates.

Zhou also said China hopes the yuan would rise or fall within a range to reflect rising market forces in currency trading.