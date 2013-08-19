FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank chief says sees no big changes to policy: TV
August 19, 2013 / 4:24 AM / 4 years ago

China central bank chief says sees no big changes to policy: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) Zhou Xiaochuan (C) arrives at the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) meeting during the Spring Meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Washington, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor said the country would fine-tune its prudent monetary policy stance in the rest of the year if needed, but does not expect any big adjustments to be made.

Zhou Xiaochuan said in an interview with China’s official television station that the government is making plans to relax controls on deposit rates.

Zhou also said China hopes the yuan would rise or fall within a range to reflect rising market forces in currency trading.

Reporting by Aileen Wang, Langi Chiang and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
