A man walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing November 20, 2013.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it will maintain prudent and neutral monetary policy and keep basically stable liquidity in 2017 as one of its main tasks in the year.

It also vowed to keep yuan basically stable, it said in a statement posted on its website.

It will also continue to implement differentiated housing credit policy in 2017.