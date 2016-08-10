China to expand yuan cross-border financing and investing channels

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's will further expand yuan cross-border financing and investment channels, and will further expand cross-border usage of the yuan under the current account, the central bank said on its website on Wednesday. China will also increase the amount of yuan used as a reserve currency, the People's Bank of China said in a report on the internationalization of the yuan.
The yuan is set to be included in the IMF's special drawing rights basket for the first time in October.
