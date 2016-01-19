FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank queries some banks on need for MLF loans: sources
January 19, 2016 / 2:45 AM / 2 years ago

China central bank queries some banks on need for MLF loans: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China queried selected banks about their demand for extra liquidity through its medium-term lending facility (MLF), multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The MLF is a supplementary liquidity management tool that the central bank uses occasionally to boost liquidity in the banking system.

Recent tenors have been six months, although sources specified no specific maturity for the loans.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

