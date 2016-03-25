China to establish body to tackle money laundering, terrorism financing

A Chinese national flag flies at the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, in Beijing, China, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank will establish a technical support system to tackle money laundering and “terror” financing, the bank’s vice governor said in a speech posted on the People’s Bank of China website on Friday.

The National Internet Finance Association of China would monitor suspicious online trade activity, Pan Gongsheng said at an event marking the launch of the body. New regulations on internet financing would be issued “soon”, Pan said.