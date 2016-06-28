FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank: Market expectations for yuan stable in wake of Brexit vote
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Business News
June 28, 2016 / 3:56 AM / a year ago

China central bank: Market expectations for yuan stable in wake of Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A 100 Yuan note is seen in this illustration picture in Beijing March 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Market expectations for the yuan are stable in the wake of the Brexit vote , China’s central bank said on Tuesday.

The yuan CNY=CFXS has been basically stable against a currency basket, the People's Bank of China said on its microblog.

China’s yuan slumped to its weakest level against the dollar since December 2010 on Monday as deep uncertainty buffeted global markets after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union last week, traders said.

On Tuesday, the yuan rose slightly against a slightly weaker U.S. dollar on Tuesday, stepping off 5-1/2-year lows hit the previous day amid cautious trade as global financial markets struggled to shake off the Brexit shock.

The yuan opened at 6.6512 per dollar in early trade, up from Monday’s close of 6.6585 - the lowest close since December 2010.

The central bank says the yuan interest rate mechanism will continue to operate in an orderly manner.

Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
