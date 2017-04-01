FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China central bank says economy stable but complexities 'cannot be underestimated'
April 1, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 5 months ago

China central bank says economy stable but complexities 'cannot be underestimated'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A staff member walks in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, June 25, 2013.Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's economy remains "generally stable" but it is facing complexities that "cannot be underestimated", the country's central bank said in a statement on Saturday following a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The People's Bank of China said in a statement posted on its website (www.pbc.gov.cn) that the world economy was still in a period of readjustment following the global financial crisis, and there were still many risks in global markets.

It said it would continue to implement a sound and neutral monetary policy, and rely on a range of monetary policy tools to keep liquidity at a stable level. It added that it would continue to keep the yuan exchange rate at a reasonable and stable level.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Eric Meijer

