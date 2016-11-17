Freeport, Jiangxi Copper agree $92.50/T, 9.25 cents/lb TCRCS for 2017: sources

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Diversified miner Freeport-Mcmoran Inc has secured a 5 percent drop in charges it will pay China's biggest copper smelter Jiangxi Copper to process its concentrate for 2017, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that will set the benchmark for the region.

Freeport will pay $92.50 per tonne and 9.25 cents per pound for treatment and refining charges, the two people told Reuters on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Jiangxi Copper did not respond to a request for comment, while Freeport could not immediately be reached for comment.

The deal represents the second annual cut in a row and is down from $97.5 per tonne for term contracts this year as a surge in supply mostly from Peru begins to fade out. Spot charges are around $105 per tonne.

Miners pay smelters to process copper concentrate into refined metal, and terms of these deals are a key to the global copper industry's earnings.

On Tuesday, Freeport said charges would likely be flat to slightly lower in 2017.