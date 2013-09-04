FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China silent on demand for disclosure on birth control fines: lawyer
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 4, 2013 / 12:13 PM / in 4 years

China silent on demand for disclosure on birth control fines: lawyer

Li Hui, Sui-Lee Wee

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s local governments have failed to account for the use of more than 16.5 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) in fines paid by families flouting strict family planning rules, a lawyer who has joined the call for public disclosure said on Wednesday.

Wu Youshui, based in the eastern province of Zhejiang, said he asked for information about fines imposed in 2012 because he believed the system “faced unquestioned abuse of power and corruption”.

There has been growing public anger about the one-child policy, introduced in the late 1970s to prevent population growth spiraling out of control. The policy covers 63 percent of China, though family planning rules have been loosened over the years to allow some couples to have a second child.

“Not even one province can provide information about using and auditing the fines,” Wu told Reuters by telephone. He said he had collected replies from China’s 31 local governments by Tuesday.

The “social support fee” - the fine - is meant to go towards the government budget to compensate for resources and public services the child would use.

“As far as I can tell, no county in China uses the fines that way,” Wu said. “A lot of the money is given back to the local family planning commission and rewarded to officials who collected it.”

Officials at the National Health and Family Planning Commission could not be reached for comment.

On Sunday, a group of 14 lawyers wrote an open letter to the National Audit Office asking whether the family planning fines were audited.

The office said in a statement on its website that it could not give details as it hasn’t “organized comprehensive auditing in recent years”. ($1 = 6.12 yuan)

Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.