Child stabbed to death, two injured in latest China attack
October 31, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Child stabbed to death, two injured in latest China attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - An 8-year-old Chinese boy was stabbed to death and two classmates seriously injured on Friday in the latest attack on school children in the country, state media reported.

A suspect who was released from jail in April attacked the children in the eastern province of Jiangxi as they walked home from school and then fled to a nearby mountain, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The two injured children were in intensive care in hospital, Xinhua added. It gave no more details.

Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other countries but there have been a series of attacks on school children in recent years.

The incidents have led to much soul-searching and calls for better security at schools in a country were many couples only have one child.

In May, a knife-wielding man stabbed and injured eight students in a primary school in another city in Hubei. In December 2012, a man barged into a village primary school in the central province of Henan and stabbed and injured 23 children.

School guards in China are often not equipped or trained to stop such attacks.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
