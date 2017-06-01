Former China Resources chairman gets 14 years for graft: state media

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A Chinese court has jailed Song Lin, former chairman of the central government-run China Resources Holdings, for 14 years for embezzlement and taking bribes, state media reported on Thursday.

Song was convicted of embezzling public property worth 9.74 million yuan ($1.43 million) and illegally receiving property, shares and benefits valued at 23.3 million yuan while serving in various roles at the company over the 2004-2013 period, China Central Television said.

China Resources is a diversified conglomerate involved in a wide range of sectors like real estate, construction, power generation and consumer goods.