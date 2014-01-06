FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China urges Chrysler to address Jeep Wrangler fire risk
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 6, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

China urges Chrysler to address Jeep Wrangler fire risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Chrysler badge is pictured on a new car at a dealership in Vienna, Virginia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has urged carmaker Chrysler Group LLC, majority-owned by Italy’s Fiat SpA FIA.MI, to correct possible defects in its Jeep Wrangler, after vehicles imported into the country were found to have an elevated fire risk, China’s quality watchdog said on Monday.

China had banned Jeep Wrangler imports in early 2011 due to serious fire risks associated with defective gearboxes, but lifted the restrictions after Chrysler replaced vehicle parts to address the issue, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.

Recent inspections by the agency, however, found the car still had relatively high fire risks, the statement said.

Chrysler should “take immediate precautionary measures so as to be responsible to consumers”, the watchdog said. It also advised Wrangler owners to thoroughly check their vehicles and avoid driving in extreme conditions.

Chrysler is actively cooperating with the quality watchdog and is also in active discussion on technical issues, a China-based company representative said in response to the agency’s statement.

Beijing is taking a harsher stance towards products, both local and imported, that are deemed substandard amid a spate of scandals involving everything from tainted milk powder to fake donkey meat.

Global automakers including Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) recalled a combined 5.3 million vehicles in China in 2013, a 66 percent increase from a year earlier, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.