FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese investment bank files for up to $1 billion HK flotation
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 21, 2015 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Chinese investment bank files for up to $1 billion HK flotation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China International Capital Corp (CICC), the country’s top domestic investment bank, has filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could be worth up to $1 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said.

The filing sets the ball rolling for a flotation expected to take place as early as September, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

A Beijing-based spokeswoman for CICC declined to comment.

CICC itself and ABC International are leading the offering. The company has as its majority shareholder Central Huijin Investment Ltd, a unit of China’s $747 billion sovereign wealth fund. Other shareholders include Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Ltd [GIC.UL] and private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP [TPG.UL] and KKR & Co (KKR.N).

Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Shu Zhang in Beijing; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.