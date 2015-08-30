FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citic Securities says cooperating with police investigation
August 30, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Citic Securities says cooperating with police investigation

Dominique Patton

2 Min Read

The signboard of CITIC Securities is seen at its head office in Beijing March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s largest brokerage CITIC Securities Co Ltd said on Sunday that several senior managers had been asked to assist with a public security investigation and that the company was actively cooperating with the request.

It disclosed no details about the subject of the investigation. It follows a report from the official Xinhua news agency last week that police were investigating eight CITIC employees for suspected illegal securities trading.

At the time, CITIC Securities said it had not been informed of an inquiry into staff, and that the business was operating normally.

Beijing is trying to rejuvenate its stock markets, which have plunged 38 percent since mid-June, on concerns over the slowing economy and an unexpected devaluation of the yuan in mid-August.

Among a number of interventions by the government to calm investors, it has cracked down on alleged malicious short selling and other trading strategies seen as hampering a recovery.

Last month the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it would investigate suspected market manipulation and four other Chinese brokerages have said they were being investigated for failure to properly identify clients.

In its statement, CITIC said that “the stable and healthy development of the securities market is not only related to the country’s financial security and economic stability but is also the basis for survival and development of securities firms”.

Reporting by Dominique Patton and Jenny Su in Beijing; Editing by Mark Heinrich and William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
