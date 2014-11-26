FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Coal mine accident in northern China kills 24: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2014 / 2:14 AM / 3 years ago

Coal mine accident in northern China kills 24: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A coal mine fire in China’s northern Liaoning province has killed 24 workers and left 52 injured, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, underscoring the poor safety record of the world’s biggest coal producing country.

The coal mine, a subsidiary of state-owned Fuxin Coal Corporation, caught fire early on Wednesday following a shallow 1.6 magnitude earthquake in the area at midnight, Xinhua reported, citing a company statement.

China’s mines are the deadliest in the world because of lax enforcement of safety standards and a rush to feed demand from a robust economy. Sixteen workers were killed in a coal mine accident in the western region of Xinjiang last month.

Government statistics show China recorded 589 mining-related accidents last year, leaving 1,049 people dead or missing. But both the number of accidents and fatalities have fallen more than 24 per cent from 2012.

In an effort to eliminate outdated capacity and improve work safety, China plans to shut down over 2,000 small-scale coal mines by 2015.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.