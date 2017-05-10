China to curb low-grade coal imports: state radio

Piles of coal are placed at a yard in Shuangyashan, Heilongjiang province, China February 16, 2017. Picture taken February 16, 2017.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will curb imports of low-grade coal, state radio reported late on Wednesday citing the government's cabinet, as part of efforts to rebalance supply and demand.

The report also said China has cut 31.7 million tonnes of steel capacity and 68.97 million tonnes of coal capacity so far this year.

The cuts to date meet 63 percent of this year's targeted steel reductions and 46 percent of planned coal reductions, the broadcast said.