3 months ago
China to curb low-grade coal imports: state radio
#Commodities
May 10, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 3 months ago

China to curb low-grade coal imports: state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Piles of coal are placed at a yard in Shuangyashan, Heilongjiang province, China February 16, 2017. Picture taken February 16, 2017.Sue-Lin Wong

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will curb imports of low-grade coal, state radio reported late on Wednesday citing the government's cabinet, as part of efforts to rebalance supply and demand.

The report also said China has cut 31.7 million tonnes of steel capacity and 68.97 million tonnes of coal capacity so far this year.

The cuts to date meet 63 percent of this year's targeted steel reductions and 46 percent of planned coal reductions, the broadcast said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton; Editing by David Goodman

