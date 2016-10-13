FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China says coal price rally unsustainable, will keep supply stable
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 13, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 10 months ago

China says coal price rally unsustainable, will keep supply stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker operates a vehicle at a coal mine on the outskirt of Xiaoyi, China's Shanxi province, August 3, 2016.Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner on Thursday dismissed the months-long rally in coal prices as unsustainable, saying output from local mines would further replenish the country's stockpiles.

Beijing has "confidence" it can keep coal supplies stable, Zhao Chenxin, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission, said in a news briefing on Thursday.

"The current soaring coal price has no market foundation and is not sustainable," he said.

His comments comes as coal's meteoric rally shows few signs of ending even after the NDRC allowed some major mines to ramp up output last month, partially reversing efforts to close mines and curb pollution and overcapacity.

In the long term, demand for coal will drop as China shifts towards cleaner energy, Zhao said. Stocks at major plants have increased by 18 percent since August to just under 60 million tonnes on Oct. 10, he said.

Australian thermal coal export prices have staged one of their biggest rallies on record due to government-enforced mine closures, pushing benchmark Newcastle cargo prices up by 85 percent this year to $90 per tonne, their highest since April 2013.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.