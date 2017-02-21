FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to crack down on illegal mining, as miners meet on output cuts
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 21, 2017 / 3:57 AM / 8 months ago

China to crack down on illegal mining, as miners meet on output cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker speaks as he loads coal on a truck at a depot near a coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will launch a nationwide safety check on all coal mines as miners convene in Beijing to discuss a curb on supply, the official People’s Daily said.

The country’s work safety watchdog said the inspection will last from March to the end of this year, targeting coal mines that are either involved in illegal mining or are not able to meet safety standards.

“We will completely shut down coal mines that have produced more coal than the government have allowed,” the State Administration of Work Safety said. “Some of the coal mines repeatedly ignored warnings from us and continued to dig in regions that are deemed unsafe.”

The news came as China’s top coal producers meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for stabilizing output this year, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.

The meeting organized by the China Coal Association will assess current operations and explore further measures to ensure stable output, the newspaper said in a report on its website on Monday.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.