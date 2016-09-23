FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China's state planner says coal price rally unsustainable: state TV
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 23, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

China's state planner says coal price rally unsustainable: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner said that a rally in coal prices is unsustainable, state television reported on an official microblog on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) would continue to take measures to stabilize the price and supply of coal, China Central Television's finance channel reported.

Domestic prices of coking coal, a key ingredient in steelmaking, have more than doubled to 900 yuan ($134.94) per tonne this year, ending a years-long downturn amid a supply glut.

The NDRC rejected a request on Friday by the nation's steel makers for coal mines to ramp up coking coal output to help ease supply tightness that has triggered a frenzied price rally, sources told Reuters.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.