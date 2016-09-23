China's state planner says coal price rally unsustainable: state TV

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state planner said that a rally in coal prices is unsustainable, state television reported on an official microblog on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) would continue to take measures to stabilize the price and supply of coal, China Central Television's finance channel reported.

Domestic prices of coking coal, a key ingredient in steelmaking, have more than doubled to 900 yuan ($134.94) per tonne this year, ending a years-long downturn amid a supply glut.

The NDRC rejected a request on Friday by the nation's steel makers for coal mines to ramp up coking coal output to help ease supply tightness that has triggered a frenzied price rally, sources told Reuters.