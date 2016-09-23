FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China blocks 15 coal-fired power plants projects
September 23, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

China blocks 15 coal-fired power plants projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view shows a coal-burning power plant on the outskirts of Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, August 28, 2010.Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China canceled 15 new coal power plant projects, with a total capacity of 12.4 million kilowatt hours, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on late Friday.

The projects are located across several regions of China, including Shanxi and Shandong provinces in eastern China and Guangdong province in the South.

In a strictly worded document, the NEA says it will crackdown on illegal coal power plant construction. Companies that break the rules will be punished by the suspension of bank loans or possibly banned from the power grid.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue

