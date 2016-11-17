FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
China must increase clean and efficient use of coal: state radio
#Environment
November 17, 2016

China must increase clean and efficient use of coal: state radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker speaks as he loads coal on a truck at a depot near a coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015.Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must increase clean and efficient use of coal, the country's premier said, adding that it also should increase the use and development of renewable energy, state radio reported late on Thursday.

China should balance the demand for this winter's heating needs with efforts to tackle pollution, Premier Li Keqiang said in a meeting of the National Energy Commission that directly reports to the cabinet.

Li also said China should support private investment into the energy sector.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk. Editing by Jane Merriman

