China must increase clean and efficient use of coal: state radio

A worker speaks as he loads coal on a truck at a depot near a coal mine from the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 24, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must increase clean and efficient use of coal, the country's premier said, adding that it also should increase the use and development of renewable energy, state radio reported late on Thursday.

China should balance the demand for this winter's heating needs with efforts to tackle pollution, Premier Li Keqiang said in a meeting of the National Energy Commission that directly reports to the cabinet.

Li also said China should support private investment into the energy sector.