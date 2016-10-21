China's utilities beg for coal as supply expansions yet to kick in

A driver gets off a loading vehicle at local businessman Sun Meng's small coal depot near a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 23, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's electric power utilities are scrambling to get coal from anywhere they can, but are coming up short as efforts to boost supply take time to come into effect.

China's government in September ordered miners to boost thermal coal output by 1 million tonnes per day, but it will take months before new supplies from the recent reopening of mines hits the market. Additionally, new rules on trucking have caused logjams in deliveries and transportation price spikes while suppliers at home and abroad are digging in for ever-higher prices.

Together this is causing a major headache for China's power companies as they rush to secure feedstock ahead of their highest demand period during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

"A couple months ago, when prices are low, we have begged power plants to sign more long-term contracts, but they refused," said a trader based in Shandong province, one of the nation's top producing regions.

"Now they begging us to give them more supply."

In a major break from the tradition of agreeing to monthly contracts, some small coal miners are only pricing on a daily basis and accepting cash upfront, said two analysts and a coal trader who have spoken to the utilities.

That has added a major strain to the electricity companies' cash flow and eroded profits.

Beijing's steps to boost coal supplies have done little to derail the months-long price rally. South China coal futures prices hit record highs this week above $85 per tonne, up by 21 percent since the start of the month.

The quickening pace of the gains has stirred speculation that the government may wade in again to try and calm the markets and soothe utilities' concerns about tighter supplies and falling profits.

"Some electricity producers (only) break even or are on the brink of losses. If the coal prices continue to rise from the current level, the majority of power plant will turn into losses," said Zheng Min, a coal analyst at China Sublime Information Group.

TRUCKING

Adding to the tumult are new trucking rules that came into effect on Sept. 21 aimed at cracking down on lorries that were illegally converted to carry extra weight.

The regulations have affected the transportation of commodities from petrochemicals to pigs but has hit coal the hardest given the race for raw materials.

Since being introduced, truck rates have jumped some 30 percent to 400 yuan ($59) per tonne. Smaller players do not have access to rail freight as an alternative, although those prices are also rising, traders said.

Analysts who have visited some mines in Shaanxi province, one of the largest producing coal regions, report seeing long lines of trucks in and out of plants as power companies rush to secure feedstock.

"With buyers, a serious problem has been they cannot find enough trucks, not to mention the delay to port due to traffic," said Xiaojing Zhang, an analyst at Everbright Futures.

($1 = 6.7610 Chinese yuan renminbi)