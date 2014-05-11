FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese factory wall collapses in heavy rain, killing 18
#World News
May 11, 2014 / 5:29 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese factory wall collapses in heavy rain, killing 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A factory wall collapsed in heavy rain in eastern China on Sunday, killing 18 people working inside, Xinhua news agency said.

About 40 workers for a renewable energy company in the scenic coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong province, were in the factory at the time, Xinhua said, without explaining what the factory made. Three were taken to hospital with injuries.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has a poor record on workplace safety with coal mine disasters a common occurrence.

In June 2013, a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in the northeastern Jilin province killed 120 people.

In November, an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao killed 62 people.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
