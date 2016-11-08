China's commodity exchanges hike fees to tame wild price rallies

A driver gets off a loading vehicle at local businessman Sun Meng's small coal depot near a coal mine of the state-owned Longmay Group on the outskirts of Jixi, in Heilongjiang province, China, October 23, 2015.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's main commodity exchanges launched a series of fee hikes and margin increases for some of their most volatile, niche contracts from coke to glass as authorities cracked down on speculation that is fuelling a surge in prices.

Releasing statements in quick succession on Tuesday afternoon, the three exchanges appeared to coordinate the measures, which will make it more expensive to trade everything from coking coal to rubber to ferro-silicon, experts said.

They came as a months-long rally in thermal coal prices in China, the world's top energy market, showed no sign of ebbing even as Beijing has tried to boost supplies and calm the red-hot market.

Prices have hit fresh records on an almost daily basis in recent weeks after government-enforced closures earlier this year tightened supplies for utilities, triggering a scramble for raw materials ahead of the winter.

Related Coverage Factbox: China exchanges hike fees to tame wild moves in commodities

On Monday, that frenzied buying spilled over into steelmaking raw materials including coking coal and coke, leading to a broad rally from base metals to eggs.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange was the first to take action on Tuesday, raising fees for steel rebar, used mainly in construction, and rubber futures. It then warned of the risks of wild price swings in some products in a second statement.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange followed with a doubling of some fees, raising minimum margins and setting trading limits for coke and coking coal.

The Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange also hiked its transaction fees for thermal coal futures trades by another 6 yuan ($0.89), the latest in a series of recent increases.

The flurry of measures were similar to those taken earlier this year, and reflects growing frustration in Beijing about risky bets by retail investors and damage to utilities for soaring coal prices.

"The release by the three exchanges at same time ... suggest they received instruction or came under pressure from the government to help stabilize the market," Wang Fei, Hefei-based coal analyst with Huaan Futures.

"The government is very keen on cooling the market a bit."

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has said repeatedly it does not believe the coal rally is justified by fundamentals and has pledged to ensure supplies over the winter.

Local media reported the NDRC would visit Zhengzhou exchange on Wednesday to discuss speculation in coal futures market amid surging volumes and record-setting prices.

The new fees stalled the coking and thermal coal futures rallies on Tuesday, with both ending the day down sharply.