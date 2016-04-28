FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Dalian exchange cracks down on rule-breaking trades
April 28, 2016 / 2:12 PM / a year ago

China's Dalian exchange cracks down on rule-breaking trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Dalian Commodity Exchange said it had given warnings to 212 people for violations of bourse rules, and taken disciplinary measures in more than a dozen other cases.

The cases involved trading commodities including coking coal, iron ore, coke, four varieties of soybean oil, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

Dalian plans to toughen the monitoring and investigation of transactions suspected of violating the law, the statement added, particularly because of “a trend of excessive speculation in the market at this time”.

The major Chinese commodities exchange added to a number of recent measures aimed at calming volatile markets this week, hiking transaction fees and widening trade limits in a move that could make exiting futures contracts more orderly.

Chinese commodities exchanges have stepped up efforts to curb surging prices that some say have been driven by speculators, raising fears of another bubble after last year’s stock market collapse.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
